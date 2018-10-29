Crash backs up I-94 Traffic near Highway 35
A four-car crash closed down the two right lanes of I-94 Monday afternoon, between Carmichael Road and the Highway 35 exit.
According to a WisDOT notification, the crash occurred around 1 p.m. At 1:30 p.m., emergency workers were still on-scene.
Hudson Police Chief Geoff Willems reported there were minor injuries, and that law enforcement and emergency responders were doing their best to clear the scene.
Wisconsin State Patrol, St. Croix EMS, and Hudson Police and Fire Departments responded to the accident.
More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.
—Rebecca Mariscal also contributed to this report.