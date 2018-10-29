Search
    Crash backs up I-94 Traffic near Highway 35

    By Gretta Stark Today at 2:46 p.m.
    Emergency responders were working to clear the scene of a four-vehicle accident Monday afternoon, Oct. 29. Emergency dispatch traffic indicated all vehicles had been cleared from the roadway by around 2:04 p.m. Photos by Rebecca Mariscal / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 4
    A four-vehicle accident closed two lanes of traffic on I-94 Monday afternoon, Oct. 29.2 / 4
    The crash on I-94 caused traffic backups near the Highway 35 exit. 3 / 4
    Hudson Fire, Hudson Police, St. Croix EMS and the Wisconsin State Patrol all responded to the accident. 4 / 4

    A four-car crash closed down the two right lanes of I-94 Monday afternoon, between Carmichael Road and the Highway 35 exit. 

    According to a WisDOT notification, the crash occurred around 1 p.m. At 1:30 p.m., emergency workers were still on-scene. 

    Hudson Police Chief Geoff Willems reported there were minor injuries, and that law enforcement and emergency responders were doing their best to clear the scene. 

    Wisconsin State Patrol, St. Croix EMS, and Hudson Police and Fire Departments responded to the accident. 

    More information will be added to this story as it becomes available. 

    Rebecca Mariscal also contributed to this report.

