WESTERN WISCONSIN -- For farmers wondering what to do with used bale wrap, ag/grain bags, bunker covers, oxygen barrier films, used irrigation tape and tubing, greenhouse or hoophouse coverings, fumigation and other cover films, there is a solution.

Revolution Plastics will collect ag and silage plastic from farms and dairies for recycling for free, depending on a farm’s location and plastic use.

In recent years, many dairy farmers are converting to the use of plastic silage bags and bale wrap to store feed instead of silos. Row after row of white silage bags line area farm fields.

A survey in Green County Wisconsin showed that 80 percent of farmers burn agricultural plastics and the other 20 percent landfill or bury them as a means of disposal. Surveys have yet to be done in this area of the state to see what local farmers are doing, but similar methods are likely used. Burning agricultural films and other waste materials is illegal in Wisconsin, and doing so results in uncontrolled toxic emissions into the air.

Revolution Plastics collects and recycles agricultural plastic films and plans to expand its recycling opportunities to western Wisconsin.

Revolution Plastics, a subsidiary of Delta Plastics, has been manufacturing and recycling plastic agricultural films for the past 20 years in Arkansas, and has successfully operated this program in Green County in southern Wisconsin for the past two years.

Collected agricultural films are baled and shipped back to Revolution Plastic’s processing plant in Arkansas, where they are washed and sent through a machine that melts the plastic to create pellets. These pellets are then used to manufacture industrial trash can liners.

Revolution Plastics will collect and recycle the following materials:

● Used bale wrap

● Silage/grain bags

● Most bunker covers

● Oxygen barrier films

● Greenhouse films

● Hoop‐house films

● Fumigation films

● Water softener bags

● Other cover films

To implement this free program, the initial process starts with an 8‐yard dumpster that will be placed at farms that produce 3,000 pounds or more of agricultural films each year. Farms that produce less than 3,000 pounds are highly encouraged to partner with neighboring farms to share a dumpster and combine volumes.

Revolution Plastics will establish a schedule to collect the films and can offer on‐call services for larger operations.

In order for Revolution Plastics to commit to bringing this unique opportunity to western Wisconsin, it needs a minimum of 250 farms to sign up and commit to recycling these agricultural films.

Since initial outreach beginning in July, approximately 109 farms have been confirmed for participation. The sooner the 250-farm minimum is reached, the sooner recycling agricultural plastics in this area can begin, ultimately diverting these materials from landfills and farm ditches, and preventing continued toxic airborne pollution.

Farmers are encouraged to volunteer for this free program by signing up online at www.revolutionplastics.com or by calling 844-490‐7873.