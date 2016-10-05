Bringing ‘Age Olde Charm’ to Elmwood’s downtown

Rita DeLong loves to collect antiques and decorative home decor. She decided it was time to follow her dream and open her own shop, along with three of her eight sisters. The inventory will change with the seasons. (photo by Sarah Young)

ELMWOOD — Rita DeLong (a.k.a. “Dickie”) has always loved collecting antiques and unique decorative items. She used to walk into other people’s shops and wish she could have one of her own, marvelling at their displays and imagining how she would arrange items.

As of Sept. 9, her dream came true. She and three of her sisters opened Age Olde Charm at 116 Main St. in Elmwood. The building most recently housed Funky Junktion, which closed this summer after about one year in business.The four sisters (who come from a family of 12 children), each have different tastes, so the gift shop is a mix and match of all sorts of items. The common thread?

“If you don’t want it in your own home, why would anyone want it in theirs?” Rita said. “You choose what you would want in your own home (for inventory).”

The long-time Elmwood resident said sister Joan Einum (a.k.a. “Sparky”) loves collecting “tiny things,” while sister Pat Solveson is a fan of all things Victorian. Sister Dian Larson is the artsy, crafty one. They all love to repurpose and make new finds they discover in thrift stores and secondhand sales.

“We each have our own kind of taste,” DeLong said. “It was time to downsize my collections.”

Being this is the first business she has owned, DeLong said a lot of it is trial and error. She credits her sisters for giving her the needed push to open Age Olde Charm.

“It it wasn’t for my sisters, it wouldn’t have been as easy or possible,” DeLong said.

It’s her close-knit family that has lifted her up after the death of her husband, Robert, in February 2015. He died in an accidental fall while taking down a tree stand. He was 59.

DeLong was working at Heritage of Elmwood at the time after many years of factory work and had a hard time getting back into the work routine after Robert died.

“I liked it, but it was very difficult,” DeLong said of the nursing home.

When the 116 Main St. location became available, its close proximity to home made a store dream seem more possible.

“What better place to start than in your own hometown?” DeLong smiled.

The shop is sprinkled with all sorts of decor, including a dedicated “country” room, seasonal treasures and cabin accessories.

“It’s fun, new, exciting,” DeLong said of their inventory.

“It’s eclectic,” Einum chimed in. “You never know what you’re going to find because we don’t know what we’re going to find.”

Age Olde Charm will hold monthly prize drawings. Business hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Visit them on Facebook at “Age Olde Charm.”