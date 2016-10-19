Farmers, businesses invited to Dairy Banquet

The banquet will be held at 7 p.m. at the Elmwood Auditorium with a full dinner served, followed by a short program. Recognition will be given to 4-H and FFA members and clubs for their accomplishments in dairy judging and dairy promotion this summer in addition to other awards.

AgSource will recognize dairy farmers with production and milk quality awards, and Agstar Financial Services will present the annual Dairy Service Award to someone in Pierce County who has provided exceptional service to the dairy industry.

More than 60 area businesses support this banquet each year.

Dale Hines, chairperson of the Pierce County Dairy Promotion Committee said, “Without their support of our banquet and dairy farm businesses throughout the year, we, as dairy farmers, would be challenged to produce the quantity of high-quality dairy products we do here in Pierce County. Knowing that each cow in our state generates $21,000 annually to our state economy makes our industry something to be very proud of.”

Tickets may be purchased at the door. Dinner tickets are $13 for ages 12 and up, or $5 for kids ages 6-11; ages 5 and under are free.

The following dairy farms will be honored at the annual Pierce County Dairy Recognition Banquet Oct. 20 in Elmwood.

Schroeders Family Farms (top herd)

Fetzer Farms Inc.

Son-Bow Farms Inc.

Jil-Ro-Sie Holsteins

UW-River Falls

Maple Grove Dairy

Todd Mark

Wandering Holsteins — John Skogen

Hines Ranch Inc.

Mitch Thompson

Hinz Registered Holsteins

Peterson Family Dairy Inc.

Wallace & Carol Franta

Brandvale

Rose-A-Lee Holstein Inc.

Deja Vu Dairy

Mike Schlosser

Della Sheen — Eric Bechel

Shafer Acres Inc.

Rock Elm Dairy Inc.

RJM-Farms

Oak Bourne Farm — Albert Knegendorf

Bergseng Family Farms

Geraets Farm

Tim Bates

Ti-Shi Dairy Inc. — Tim & Shirley Colbenson

Full Throttle — Tom Knegendorf

Silverstone Holsteins

Mark & Brett Anderson

Wayne & Julie Betlach

Byron & Sara Anderson

Fiedler Dairy

Nu-Hill Acre

Jensen Controur Dairy Inc.

Brock Jensen

Filkin Brothers

Kimball Holstein

Zac Pechacek Dairy

Pallins Dairy

Ed Brunner — Stan Boles

P-J & M Farm

Most Holsteins Inc.

Jim & Lori Boles

Borst Dairy

Prairie View Farms Inc.

Ed & Cathy Pechacek & Sons

Don Larson

Thompson Dairy

Flanigan Family Farm

Jerseys

West Valley Jersey — Frank Thompson

Albert Knegendorf

Kimball Jersey