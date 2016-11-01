Gigi's Cupcakes lands in Woodbury

The store's menu typically changes each day, and staff typically start on baking and hand-decorating in the early morning hours before opening at 10 a.m. during the week and Saturday.

The shop also serves cheesecake, bread loaves and coffee, as well as offers seating and wifi.

Owner Krista Kook said the best thing about running a cupcake shop is the product because people eats them for any occasion.

"You can have a cupcake for any occasion —— happy or sad," she said. "There's always an occasion for a cupcake, or just because you feel like a having a cupcake."

The store has also seen a lot of traffic from business needing catering orders for things like early morning meetings, client gifts and other events, Kook said.

With a number of similar shops opening in the area, Kook said she welcomes the competition and even plans to open another business in the Twin Cities.

She decided to open Gigi's Cupcakes in Woodbury after years of working in banking because of the city's growing business community, as well as the city's apparent love for sweet treats.

The Nashville, Tenn.-based Gigi's Cupcakes operates more than 100 other locations across the country. The Woodbury store at 7455 Currell Blvd., Suite 107, is the second Minnesota location. The other is in Golden Valley.

---

Business website: www.gigiscupcakesusa.com.