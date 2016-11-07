River Stone Kennels honored as emerging business

WBD (formerly Wisconsin Business Development Finance Corporation) honored River Stone Kennels and its owners, Josh and Whitney Miller, as the 2016 Emerging Business Award winners.

“Our mission is to grow businesses, create jobs and build communities and this annual event is our opportunity to showcase some of the tremendous business successes that inspire us. It is our time to showcase what these entrepreneurs are doing to make our economy and our communities better.” Dan Schneider WBD president/CEO, said.

River Stone Kennels specializes in obedience, gun and shed training for dogs. Josh is the lead trainer and dogs trained by him have won numerous competitions including four National Shed Dog World Champions.

The Emerging Business Award recognizes the challenges that small businesses face as they work through the critical first years of operation. Nominees have shown they understand how to embrace the challenges they face with determination, creativity and ultimately, success.

All winners from this category shall be businesses that have existed five years or less.

“Josh worked with two different WBD team members as he contemplated the expansion of his operations,” noted Mike Dieckman, Eau Claire based WBD VP/loan officer. “I know it was a big step to build a new building and purchase additional lands for training, but Josh and Whitney have really worked hard and it is great to see their efforts pay off.”

In addition to their state-of-the-art 35-kennel facility, they are located on over 100 acres of property that offers a variety of environments so dogs are prepared for any situation they could encounter while in the field.

“This business all started because of my love for my dog, Easton. Through him I discovered my talent for training and his performances in early competition got me noticed,” said Josh Miller.

“Turning a business from an idea to reality takes hard work and partners like WBD and Hiawatha National Bank who believe in you.”