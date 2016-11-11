Search
    Hammond: Loan for improvements presented by facade committee

    By New Richmond Newsroom Today at 3:15 p.m.
    Those attending the presentation of a $25,000 zero percent loan for facade improvements to Schuggy’s American Grill and Tap House are (from the left) Tara McCracken, façade committee member; Trent Schug; and Lynn Pabst, Hammond village board member and facade committee chairman. (Submitted photo)

    The Hammond Facade Committee has announced that Trent Schug the owner of Schuggy’s American Grill and Tap House has received a zero percent loan for $25,000 earmarked for renovations to the front of his building. Schug purchased the former Rustlers and is in the process of remolding. A mid-January opening is scheduled.

    The Hammond village board and the facade committee would like to encourage any business in Hammond that would like to upgrade the front of their business to apply. Some restrictions apply so please stop at the village hall for an application and more details.

