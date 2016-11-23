NR chamber provides financial incentive for shoppers this weekend

One of the biggest shopping weekends of the year is fast approaching, and the New Richmond Chamber of Commerce is creating a contest of sorts this year to spur more foot traffic at its chamber members' businesses.

Several winners will be drawn from the pool of people who meet the requirements and the top prize will be $250 in chamber gift certificates -- which are a great way to support our small businesses year-round.For more information, visit "Last year you saw us run some advertising in the local media to raise awareness about the importance of this day to our chamber members, local and regional economy," Rob Kreibich, executive director of the New Richmond Chamber, said. "We want to build on that effort this year by giving shoppers a financial incentive to shop local." Here's how the chamber's "Shop Local" contest will work: Download from the chamber website a listing of chamber members, then visit at least five of them in person on Small Business Saturday, have store personnel initial or stamp the store visited. Then, turn them in at the chamber office at 245 S. Knowles Ave. Monday, Nov. 28, by 4 p.m.Several winners will be drawn from the pool of people who meet the requirements and the top prize will be $250 in chamber gift certificates -- which are a great way to support our small businesses year-round.For more information, visit ww.newrichmondchamber.com to download a list of chamber members.