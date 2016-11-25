Gherty and Gherty, S.C., welcomes new associate
Mark Gherty and Sue Gherty, of Gherty and Gherty, S.C., Hudson, welcome Lindsey S.M. Minser as an associate attorney.
Minser graduated from the University of Wisconsin Law School in 2012. She received a B.A. from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in 2009 and while in law school, she worked toward an M.S. in education leadership and policy analysis. In addition, she worked as an intern at both the Restorative Justice Project and the Innocence Project in Madison. She spent eight months in 2011 as a legal intern at the Southern Poverty Law Center in New Orleans, working on the School-to-Prison Reform Project.
She worked three years as an assistant district attorney for Monroe County in Sparta, assisting victims of domestic abuse. She has spent the last seven months working as an assistant state public defender for the state of Minnesota, in Ramsey County.
Minser is admitted to practice in the states of Wisconsin and Minnesota. She comes to Gherty and Gherty, S.C., with courtroom experience and the ability to listen and help resolve disputes.
She is accepting clients in the St. Croix Valley and Western Wisconsin as well as assisting Sue Gherty, who specializes in family law disputes, and Mark Gherty in criminal and traffic cases, as well as civil litigation.