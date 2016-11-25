Gherty and Gherty, S.C., welcomes new associate

She worked three years as an assistant district attorney for Monroe County in Sparta, assisting victims of domestic abuse. She has spent the last seven months working as an assistant state public defender for the state of Minnesota, in Ramsey County.

Minser is admitted to practice in the states of Wisconsin and Minnesota. She comes to Gherty and Gherty, S.C., with courtroom experience and the ability to listen and help resolve disputes.

She is accepting clients in the St. Croix Valley and Western Wisconsin as well as assisting Sue Gherty, who specializes in family law disputes, and Mark Gherty in criminal and traffic cases, as well as civil litigation.