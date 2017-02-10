Hudson Flower Shop is the Small Business of the Year

"Looking back the last month, I'm thinking we've done a lot of partying and had a lot of cake," Shelli said. "We can't eat any more cake."

Still, Shelli said it's important to take the time recognize the little things in day-to-day work life.

"You need to take the opportunity when it comes around to just stand back and celebrate your accomplishments," she said.

It's especially important to recognize the success of small businesses.

"It's great to celebrate diversity in small business, to recognize people in your community who are working there every day," Shelli said.

Knowing the chamber recognition came from their peers made Linda and Shelli more grateful and excited to receive it.

"It's even more valuable to be recognized by your peers," Shelli said.

The flower shop is a tough business, but Shelli and Linda said they've found success by keeping up an online presence and staying on trend in the flower game.

"We try to keep on top of what the best and most successful flower shops are doing," Shelli said.

A relationship with their customers is also vital. Linda said the shop works to take customer feedback into account. The store also stays updated with regulars, sending them reminders about holidays or birthdays they may have forgotten.

After many years, the shop, and Linda and Shelli, are going strong. Back when they first started, Shelli said it was sheer tenacity that kept them going.

"At the beginning it was just because we wanted not to fail," Shelli said. "After 70 years you don't want to be the one to screw it up. You have a responsibility to the others."

Now, Shelli and Linda said they enjoy the work and the entrepreneurial endeavor.

"How can you complain when you're working with flowers," Shelli said.

"There's something to be said about controlling your own fate, too," Linda added.

Though it may not be an easy job, Shelli said it's all about providing a service to their customers.

"We enjoy our customers and we enjoy making them happy," Shelli said.

The shop will continue to make customers happy as it moves toward spring and into the busy season of Valentine's Day and other holidays.

"Now we look forward," Linda said.

And they don't plan on going anywhere.

"We're hoping to be here for another 70 years," Shelli said. "Continuing to grow strong and even better than we are today."

---

