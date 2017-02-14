Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Club 304 is Hudson's newest restaurant

    By Meg Heaton on Feb 13, 2017 at 3:00 p.m.
    Chef Josh Furman is in charge of food and service at Hudson's newest eatery, Club 304, right next door to Pudge's, one of Hudson's oldest establishments. Furman is a graduate of the Le Cordan Bleu in the Twin Cities and has worked at a number of well known restaurants in the area. (photo by Meg Heaton)

    Josh Furman has been working as a professional chef for 10 years and in restaurant kitchens for a lot longer. He is about to take the helm at Club 304, the new restaurant that is part of the remake at Pudge's, one of the town's oldest hospitality establishments.

    The two are separate but also connected and diners, from breakfast through dinner seven days a week, will find plenty of the familiar right alongside a lot that is new.

    That includes the restaurant's menu, which Furman describes as American Bistro style. But it is clear he doesn't like to label things.

    He said owners Candy and Michael Murphy wanted him to give a nod to the old Wisconsin supper clubs and to comfort food. He took up that challenge and believes there is something for just about everybody on menu.

    There will be a variety of steaks cut from choice Hereford beef, some "killer burgers," alacarte breakfast choices that let patrons build it their way and a unique section focusing on "hot dish."

    There will be signature dishes like the crispy pork belly with celery root, lobster Eggs Benedict, steel cut oatmeal with coconut milk, an inside out Scotch egg, beer batter fried cheese stuffed onion rings, a selection of small plates, salads, homemade soups and several dishes using their own made-in-house bacon.

    Furman said most of the preparations are from scratch and use locally sourced ingredients.

    In addition to the food, Furman is running "the front of the house" as well. He expects to have a staff of close to 40 and two shifts in the kitchen. His experience in such popular Twin Cities eateries includes W.A. Frost, Masu, Shanghai Bistro, where he learned to make sushi, as well as kitchens in California and most recently as chef at Rivertowns B & B in Stillwater. In 2005 he graduated from Le Cordon Bleu in the Twin Cities with honors.

    Owner Michael Murphy said the restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week. They are expecting to be open to the public by Valentine's Day. For more information contact Murphys at 715-386-9975.

    Explore related topics:NewsbusinessEntertainmentClub 304Pudge'sdowntown Hudson
    Meg Heaton
    Meg Heaton has been a reporter with the Hudson Star Observer since 1990. She has a bachelor’s degree in anthropology and Native American Studies from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
    MHeaton@rivertowns.net
    (715) 808-8604
    Advertisement
    randomness