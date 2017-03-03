The News wins nine awards in WNA Best Newspaper Contest

In total, The News was presented nine awards at the annual dinner and reception held Friday, Feb. 24. RiverTown Multimedia, which includes The News, along with the River Falls Journal, Hudson Star Observer and Pierce County Herald, was presented 24 awards in the 2016 Better Newspaper Contest at Friday's honors presentation.

The News won two first place awards, both featuring photographs by reporter/photographer Tom Lindfors. Lindfors' photos won first place in the Feature Photo category, as well as in the photo essay category. The photos in both categories were from the Moving Wall display that was brought to New Richmond last year.

Another first place in the Best Online Advertising Single Ad Animated category was presented to sales representative Nancy Long.

The News also won three second place awards.

Editor Raymond T. Rivard was presented a second place in the Local Column category, while Rivard, Jonathan Anderson and Dustin Brown were named as the second place winners in the Open Records/Freedom of Information Award category. The final second place also went to Long in the Best Online Advertising Single Ad Static category.

Third place awards were earned by The News in the Best Use of Color category and in the Special Section category (Graduation section).

In addition, The News earned an Honorable Mention award for its Lifestyle Page.

RiverTown Multimedia

The awards won by the other Western Wisconsin newspapers that comprise RiverTown Multimedia are as follows ...

River Falls Journal:

First place, Best Special Section

First place, Best use of Art Service

First place, Feature (profile)

First place, Front page

Second place, Best Use of Local Photography

Second place, Reporting on Local Education

Third place, Editorial Page or Section

Third place, General News Story

Hudson Star Observer:

Second place: Investigative Reporting

Honorable Mention: General Excellence

Pierce County Herald:

First place: Investigative Reporting

First place: Ongoing/Extended Coverage

Second place, Best Multiple Advertiser Spread

Third place, Breaking News Coverage

Honorable Mention: Feature Photo

The 2016 Better Newspaper and Advertising Contest included 3,034 entries from 122 newspapers. Eligible entries were published between Sept. 1, 2015, and Aug. 31, 2016. Entries were judged by members of the Illinois Press Association.

Top winners included Publisher Gregg Walker and The Lakeland Times in Minocqua (Weekly Newspaper of the Year) and Publisher Sidney "Skip" Bliss and The Gazette in Janesville (Daily Newspaper of the Year).

Division winners received the most points in their respective circulation groups in the Better Newspaper and Advertising Contests. Newspapers were awarded points for entries ranked first, second and third by contest judges, with the "General Excellence" category being worth double points.

The "Newspaper of the Year" title is awarded to the daily and weekly newspaper with the most points across their respective publication categories.