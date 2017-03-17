Nordstrom Rack will open next month in Woodbury

Early customers will also have a shot at winning a $1,000 gift card if they get there an hour before the grand opening.

Last summer, the Seattle-based chain announced plans to open the 26,000-square-foot store at the 100-acre CityPlace development located on the northeast corner of Radio Drive and Hudson Road.

"The Rack," as it is sometimes referred to, is a scaled-down version of Nordstrom and sells top brands at deep discounts.

The Woodbury location is among the first of several anticipated stores openings this year at CityPlace this spring.

Anchor tenant Whole foods and outdoor retailer Sierra Trading post have yet to list official opening dates, but, according to their respective spokespeople, they both anticipate a late spring or early summer opening.

The Woodbury store would be the fourth Nordstrom Rack to open in the Twin Cities metro area, joining locations in Maple Grove, St. Louis Park and at the Mall of America.