Getting in the swing, keeping it local

Dustin Dodge owns the new brewery located in downtown River Falls, and said he and his brewmaster, Mike O'Hara, have Irish backgrounds they celebrate.

That's why their opening day was Friday, March 17, St. Patrick's Day, to give the people of River Falls a unique beer-tasting experience.

Swinging Bridge is a throwback to old community gathering places, according to Dodge. A place for people to gather and have fun.

"We like to think back on the old days of brewery's when that was kind of that third space," Dodge said. "You had your work, you had your home, you had your community gathering space, and bar or old taverns used to be that."

Dodge served 11 years in the U.S. Air Force and is a part of the Minnesota National Guard as well. Along with his monthly responsibilities with the National Guard, Dodge is a volunteer for the River Falls Fire Department, works at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport as a firefighter, and has three children at home.

Both Dodge and O'Hara are transplants to the River Falls area. Dodge is from Spooner, Wis., and O'Hara from Detroit. Dodge attended college at the UW-River Falls and didn't want to leave.

Dodge said he met O'Hara through a mutual friend and said he was convinced that O'Hara was the right man for the job because of the beer and his outlook on how a business should be run.

"He has a lot of the same visions as far as just serving the community and not trying to be that brewery that tries to go big and serve the whole state," Dodge said. "We're just trying to serve River Falls."

The micro-brewery has a wide variety of beers to choose from — like Bobtown, Rush River, Oliphant, Barley John and Pitchfork. All local, western Wisconsin breweries.

They also serve soda, kombucha and coffee as well for non-alcoholic drinks.

For their own beers, they have 4 Winds IPA, a beer Dodge said is one of his favorite, nitro IPA, Cleary's Dry Irish Stout, and nitro stout.

"I haven't had a bad beer yet," Dodge said of O'Hara's beers.

The Swinging Bridge name gives homage to the historic pedestrian bridge at the end of West Cascade Avenue that connects to Glen Park — just another way they keep the local business flavor.

For those interested, the Swinging Bridge has a group called the Mug Club that people can join. All you have to do is ask about it at the bar, get a mug etched with whatever you want on it, take it home, bring it back and fill it up.

The mug is larger than the usual pint glasses and costs the same as a normal beer.

Along with the membership, people get access to beer early, have an annual party for members, and there are referral chips that people can give to a friend for a free beer.

Swing Bridge was open from 11 a.m. to midnight for its March 17 grand opening. Normal hours are 3-10 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on the weekend.

Monday through Wednesday are reserved for brewing.

Dodge said if you're looking for adventure, check out Swinging Bridge, 122 S. Main St.

"You'll be able to try something you've never had before," Dodge said. "I think this is really going to open up your mind to beers out there that you never thought to try."

Journal readers can check out the new brew pub on Facebook and this website: " target="_blank">swingingbridgebrewing.com/.