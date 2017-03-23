CityPlace plans summer grand opening celebration

But before turning a focus toward building a new hotel and two medical buildings as their next step, Elion Partners, the Florida-based developer spearheading the project, announced Thursday plans to hold a grand opening event June 29.

The event aims to memorialize the project's progress, as well as celebrate the completion of the CityPlace's retail phase with openings from Nordstrom Rack, Whole Foods Market, Sierra Trading Post and La-Z-Boy.

Nordstrom recently announced that is also planning an opening event 8 a.m. April 6. The event, dubbed Rally at the Rack, will include music, coffee, prizes and breakfast, before the doors open at 9 a.m.

Other retailers have yet to offer official opening dates, but Elion Partners spokeswoman Kaylee Correa said they'll likely open before the June event.

"The nearing completion of CityPlace retail is a big milestone for the project,” Correa said in a statement Thursday. “When we designed CityPlace along with the City of Woodbury, the retail was purposed to complement the future office users of the park.”

Correa said in an interview that the plans for the grand opening event aren't yet set in stone and will likely be announced next month.

One thought she said would be to hold the event possibly in the evening so the public can to attend.

"I have a lot of ideas, but it comes down to what we can execute and what makes sense," Correa said.

The site of the former State Farm Insurance headquarters, the goal behind the 100-acre CityPlace project is to replace jobs that left the area when the insurer shuttered its campus more than a decade ago.

TRIA Orthopaedic Center and a 50,000-square-foot medical office are the first two in a series of new office buildings.

The development plan for CityPlace identified the goal of building 400,000 square feet of workplaces, which is roughly the size of the State Farm building.

According to Elion Partners, CityPlace will reach about three-quarters of its goal when it completes construction of TRIA, a 120-room Marriott Courtyard hotel and the medical office building.