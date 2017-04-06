CityPlace’s newest addition also held a grand opening event for its fourth Twin Cities store an hour before opening.

The event included music, food and 30 gift card giveaways worth $100.

But the top prize went to Chelsea Rosemann of Woodbury who won a $1,000 shopping spree before the store opened to the rest of the public.

As she walked down the aisles, Rosemann was at times at a loss for words. "I've never won anything before," she said.

With the 25,600-square-foot store to herself for about 40 minutes, she said she planned to buy items for her recently purchased home. “And a new purse too,” she said while weighing her options.

Last summer, the Seattle-based chain announced plans to open a Nordstrom Rack in Woodbury. “The Rack” is a scaled down version of the company’s full-line stores and sell deeply discounted items.

Located at northeast corner of Radio Drive and Hudson Road, the Woodbury store includes an open space design, which allows customers to see each department in most parts of the store.

Departments include men and women’s shoes, clothes and accessories, as well as children’s and household section.

Customers can also scan items using Nordstrom’s mobile app if, for example, the store doesn’t have the right-fitting size or color. Customers can then order items online.

Near the dressing rooms is an area where customers can charge their mobile devices and take a break from shopping.

Nordstrom Rack is among the first of several new openings this year at the 100-acre CityPlace. Other openings this spring include anchor tenant Whole Foods, Sierra Trading Post and La-Z-Boy Furniture.

Nordstrom operates three Rack stores in the Twin Cities metro with locations in Maple Grove, St. Louis Park and in the Mall of America. The company also runs two full-line stores in Minnetonka and the Mall of America.

The Woodbury location employees about 50 people, compared to several hundred at the full-line stores.

Nordstrom Rack's hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays in Woodbury.