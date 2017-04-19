Purple Tree continues to make positive change

Last year the store partnered with Plantables to create its own product, Sproutworthy, a garden box that promotes pollinators. This year it's going bigger.

With the current social climate, the Bruch family wanted to take an actionable step towards positivity. The result was its new line of custom "civil tees" that share messages of kindness, peace and civility.

"Our store is a perfect example of how we can honor World Civility Day, and help others honor it as well," Bruch said.

On Thursday, April 13 the new line of shirts will not only be available in the store on Second Street in Hudson, but also online at ThePurpleTree.org.

"The online store was created to specifically help us sell the shirts," said Bruch, "but it's not about selling merchandise, it's about sharing the message with those around you."

The Purple Tree plans to donate 15 percent of its civil tee profits to Doing Good Together and Village Enterprise.

"Our customers support us, and so we find ways to support others, it's what we do — and I think it's one of the reasons we're still here," Bruch said.

In addition to the civil tees, the store has also rebranded. Its new logo and direction takes into account its goal to make more of an impact on the four areas it supports: peace, environment, fair trade and social justice.

"Our customers shop here because they know their dollars make a difference," says Bruch, "and we hope to make an even bigger impact in our next ten years."

Learn more about the Bruch's store and their civil tees at www.ThePurpleTree.org.