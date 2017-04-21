Local business earns Family Friendly Workplace certification

The family-friendly practices recognized included: a flexible work schedule, a health savings account, and five or more additional days off beyond personal time off for family obligations.

According to President Sam Cari, "Our firm recognizes that in order to best serve our clients, we need to attract and retain the highest quality staff members. Allowing our staff to be there for their families allows them to effectively balance the need to dedicate themselves to our clients, with the importance of their families. We are proud to be recognized as a Family Friendly Workplace."

Family Friendly Workplace is a program of United Way St. Croix Valley's Success By 6, developed specifically for employers in Pierce, Polk and St. Croix counties. Businesses can achieve certification by earning points for family-friendly practices. There are three certification levels, bronze, silver and gold. Certification fees paid by the business support educational programs and service delivery for early childhood development.

For more information on Family Friendly Workplace certification go to FamilyFriendlyWorkplace.org.