Bunces presented Live Better Community Service Award

Diana and Mary make and donate blankets for children in need through the Pierce County Food Pantry. To date, they have made approximately 320 blankets, using fleece in different patterns and colors. Often, they choose patterns that appear to children like dolls, trains, airplanes and sports teams. They generally bring a new supply of blankets to the food pantry each fall and then help distribute them.

"The work done by Diana and Mary really helps give comfort to families in need," said Rick Sweig, operations administrator at Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services. "If families are having difficulty affording food, they also may have challenges heating their homes. These blankets add needed warmth, especially for children."

Nominate a volunteer from the communities within our service area by completing the nomination form available at www.piercepepin.coop under Community, or contact the office at 800-924-2133. The deadline for the July award is June 15, 2017.