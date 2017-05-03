Management at the 10470 Hudson Road store declined to comment, but the storefront sported a "STORE CLOSING" sign Tuesday, April 2.

Camping World Holdings Inc. and a group of liquidators were chosen as the winning bidders of a bankruptcy auction April 28.

Camping World focuses mainly on recreational vehicles. Marcus Lemonis, Camping World CEO, said in a statement that the liquidation will allow the company to start with a "clean slate" as it evaluates a new inventory.

Similar retailers in Woodbury have also shifted ownership.

Outdoor gear giant Bass Pro announced last fall it was buying Cabela's in a $4.5 billion deal. The purchase has had little impact on the Woodbury location.