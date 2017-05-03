VIDEO: Lockwood hailed as New Richmond Business Woman of the Year
Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College Campus Administrator Susan Lockwood was named New Richmond Business Woman of the Year at the sixth annual Women’s Business Luncheon Wednesday, May 3 at Ready Randy’s R&D Catering.
Lockwood was one of six nominees for the honor.
Her nomination states: “Susan is an inspiring leader with her positive attitude and unbelievably strong work ethic. Her list of leadership roles and board positions numbers at least 12, including the New Richmond EDC and the New Richmond Area Community Foundation.
“She started as an admissions advisor at WITC and now serves as the campus administrator. She has made WITC a welcoming environment for the students, staff and greater community.”
Joining Lockwood as nominees were:
- Jillian Gorres, JA Counter
- Lt. Veronica Koehler, New Richmond Police Department
- Judy Simon, Simon Electric
- Lisa Woletz, First National Community Bank
- Jo Wrich, Westfields Hospital & Clinic
The keynote speaker at the luncheon was Culver’s founder Craig Culver, whose presentation “Business Lessons I Learned from my Mother” detailed his rise in restaurant entrepreneurship.
See the full story in the May 11 edition of the New Richmond News.