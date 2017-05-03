Lockwood was one of six nominees for the honor.

Her nomination states: “Susan is an inspiring leader with her positive attitude and unbelievably strong work ethic. Her list of leadership roles and board positions numbers at least 12, including the New Richmond EDC and the New Richmond Area Community Foundation.

“She started as an admissions advisor at WITC and now serves as the campus administrator. She has made WITC a welcoming environment for the students, staff and greater community.”

Joining Lockwood as nominees were:

Jillian Gorres, JA Counter

Lt. Veronica Koehler, New Richmond Police Department

Judy Simon, Simon Electric

Lisa Woletz, First National Community Bank

Jo Wrich, Westfields Hospital & Clinic

The keynote speaker at the luncheon was Culver’s founder Craig Culver, whose presentation “Business Lessons I Learned from my Mother” detailed his rise in restaurant entrepreneurship.

