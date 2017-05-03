Search
    VIDEO: Lockwood hailed as New Richmond Business Woman of the Year

    By Sarah Young on May 3, 2017 at 5:03 p.m.
    New Richmond Chamber Executive Director Rob Kreibich awards Susan Lockwood, Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College campus administrator, the 2017 New Richmond Business Woman of the Year award Wednesday, May 3 during the sixth annual Women's Business Luncheon.
    Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College Campus Administrator Susan Lockwood is surrounded by her WITC coworkers minutes after she was named the 2017 New Richmond Business Woman of the Year Wednesday, May 3.
    New Richmond Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rob Kreibich chats with Women's Business Luncheon featured speaker Craig Culver of Culver's restaurants.
    New Richmond Culver's employees (from left) Monica Fuller, Hollie Popowich, Shakota Petrie and franchise co-owner Jeannie Caruso had fun taking selfies at the sixth annual New Richmond Women's Business Luncheon Wednesday, May 3 at Ready Randy's R&D Catering.
    The New Richmond Women's Business Luncheon featured a fashion show, which showcased all sizes and price ranges available at area businesses. Here Julie Mitchell of Hair Company gets ready to walk to the stage.
    Thirty-four vendors displayed their wares at the sixth annual New Richmond Women's Business Luncheon Wednesday, May 3 at Ready Randy's R&D Catering in New Richmond. Here Cory Kitt (middle) and Alison Alsleben (right) sample Chai tea from Christine Melby's Cedar Lake Teas.

    Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College Campus Administrator Susan Lockwood was named New Richmond Business Woman of the Year at the sixth annual Women’s Business Luncheon Wednesday, May 3 at Ready Randy’s R&D Catering.

    Lockwood was one of six nominees for the honor.

    Her nomination states: “Susan is an inspiring leader with her positive attitude and unbelievably strong work ethic. Her list of leadership roles and board positions numbers at least 12, including the New Richmond EDC and the New Richmond Area Community Foundation.

    “She started as an admissions advisor at WITC and now serves as the campus administrator. She has made WITC a welcoming environment for the students, staff and greater community.”

    Joining Lockwood as nominees were:

    • Jillian Gorres, JA Counter
    • Lt. Veronica Koehler, New Richmond Police Department
    • Judy Simon, Simon Electric
    • Lisa Woletz, First National Community Bank
    • Jo Wrich, Westfields Hospital & Clinic

    The keynote speaker at the luncheon was Culver’s founder Craig Culver, whose presentation “Business Lessons I Learned from my Mother” detailed his rise in restaurant entrepreneurship.

    See the full story in the May 11 edition of the New Richmond News.

    Sarah Young

    Sarah Young was appointed the editor of the Pierce County Herald in February 2015. She joined RiverTown Multimedia in October 2013 as a news reporter for the New Richmond News, where she covered community events, spot news and education in Hammond, Roberts, Somerset and St. Croix County Circuit Court. Previously she free-lanced for the River Falls Journal, Hudson Star-Observer, RiverTown special publications and the Superior Catholic Herald. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Spanish and French in 2001. She completed a minor in journalism in 2004. 

    syoung@rivertowns.net
    (715) 273-4334
