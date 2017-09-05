Hudson development set for October completion

Kelley Gallery, a Hudson name for 30 years, will be moving to one of the new spaces with a plaza, and will join new transplant Lolo American Kitchen, a salon space and one other business. The space will also hold two apartments.

The buildings are being developed by HAF Group, a company that combines architecture, development and general construction contracting in one. Owner Michael Hoefler said this provides a cohesiveness to projects, like the one in Hudson.

"We morph into one so our decisions are based on all three of those acting in concert," he said.

The site itself is what drew Hoefler and HAF Group to Hudson.

"It's a beautiful site," Hoefler said.

The group has moved its own offices from Stillwater to the new site. Lolo, which was located below the office there, added a new location with them.

"It worked over there and we plan on making it work over here," Hoefler said.

The first building is complete and fully rented, and most of the other spaces are as well.

"Hudson is a very active town," Hoefler said. "It's got a lot of energy."

The group kept the development local, working with the City of Hudson and local banks on the project. He said he has heard local support on the project.

"The location has been really exciting, the energy," Hoefler said. "We've gotten a lot of compliments on the building."

Kelley Gallery will be making the move in September, while other businesses will be moving in October with everyone in by end of that month. Once this project is complete, the HAF group may look at other areas in Hudson.

"We'd like to do more in town," Hoefler said.