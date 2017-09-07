PHOTOS: Westfields unveils new expanded emergency department

"We want the community to see firsthand our emergency medicine facilities and the level of emergency care we can provide close to residents' homes," said Massey.

Part of a multi-phase campus renovation project that began in 2016, the new Emergency Department includes dedicated patient drop-off, new triage and treatment rooms, medical staff workstations, dedicated registration and family waiting areas and a new ambulance garage.

Following the opening of the new emergency facility, construction will commence on new trauma bays; a behavioral crisis room and family consult room in the space previously occupied by the Emergency Department.

"In the past five years, we've updated our Birth Center, Outpatient Surgery Center, Rehabilitation and Cardiopulmonary departments, our Sleep Health Center and our inpatient rooms. We also added a community pharmacy. Our investment demonstrates our commitment to the community to provide the best care and best experience at a local level. We are so appreciative of the public for their patience through the construction process and the trust they've placed in us," said Massey.