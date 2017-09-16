Los Habaneros looks to bring back authentic Mexican food

Headed by the team of Escobar, Alejandro Luna and Jorge Mora, Los Habaneros offers the classics one might expect and some authentic favorites as well.

"When you're back home, something that you have with the family," Escobar said.

This is not a new venture for Escobar and Luna, who have been in the restaurant industry for almost 20 years each. They ran Ellie's Cocina for several months before the bar closed.

"When it ended, we always had it in the back of our heads if the opportunity knocks at the door again, we'll do it," Escobar said. During their run at Ellie's, Escobar said they had a good base of regulars who enjoyed the food and supported them.

"I'm sure they would love to see us open up again and that has been the case," Escobar said.

Escobar has known Luna and Mora for years. This new adventure is a family affair for them.

"Basically we're just a group of friends starting up a restaurant," Escobar said. "Most of the ones that are here working with us are friends."

After opening in July, Escobar said they are mainly focused on good food above anything else.

"People follow it," Escobar said.

The restaurant serves lunch, dinner and brunch. Some of the popular menu items include carne azada, carne de pancho villa and more. Escobar said they are looking to keep things fresh with homemade guacamole, salsa, tamales and more.

There's a reason both their efforts have focused on Hudson — Escobar has lived here for 15 years and said he loves the town.

"That's the main reason we're here, is the feeling of the small community," he said.