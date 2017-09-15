“Although no single set of measures can perfectly represent health care quality, we are proud to be recognized with this quality leadership award and grateful to our staff,” said Dr. Brian Whited, CEO of Mayo Clinic Health System in Cannon Falls, Lake City and Red Wing, in a news release.

The awards are given annually to academic medical centers and community hospitals that demonstrate superior performance in the Vizient Quality and Accountability Study in the areas of mortality, safety, efficiency, effectiveness, patient centeredness and equity.

“I am so proud of our hospital receiving this prestigious award,” said Dr. David Farrar, a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing. “This is a testament to the fantastic care our nurses, physicians and hospital staff have been giving throughout the years here in Red Wing.”

The award was posthumously renamed in 2015 to honor Bernard “Bernie” Birnbaum, a noted health care leader and former member of the University HealthSystem Consortium’s board of directors.

“This year’s winners demonstrate how leadership, collaboration, adaptability and the use of advanced analytics can create the shared sense of purpose that leads to improved performance across the care continuum,” said Byron Jobe, president and chief administrative and financial officer for Vizient.