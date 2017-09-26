Schoolhouse Scoop expands into Cannon Falls

"I feel like every small town needs to have a hard-scooped ice cream parlor," said Amy VanZee, owner of Schoolhouse Scoop.

Ice cream has always been nostalgic for VanZee, who has memories of growing up in St. Paul and making frequent visits to the Dari-ette, which also happened to be where she got her first job.

When thinking of a small town, VanZee said there is typically a bar, liquor store and then an ice cream shop. Schoolhouse Scoop fit that mold in Cannon Falls with its downtown location off of West Mill Street.

Since it is located in an older building, the inside of the shop is long and narrow with high ceilings. The decor is a completely different style than the shop in Hastings. There are church pews and some homemade wood tables and chairs.

"So it's kind of a little bit more of an old-time feel," VanZee said.

The new shop opened just in time for the Cannon Falls July 4 celebration. VanZee said that she couldn't have opened in time without the help of her son Jack. The ice cream shop is a family affair with her husband Mike also being her business partner and their daughter Sofia helping when she can. Even the employees are considered an extension of their family, VanZee said.

The first shop in Hastings opened in July 2013. VanZee said that she knew she wanted to open another location back then.

Before finding a new home in Cannon Falls, VanZee said that they had also been searching for a space in Northfield. After things settle down with the second location in Cannon Falls, she said that they hope to expand one more time.