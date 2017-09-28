Country Fit bringing healthy options to Ellsworth

Country Fit offers wellness coaching, meal planning, fitness classes and personal training. It also has a smoothie bar that has become popular with clients. The menu offers a variety of smoothie options, and Young said banana caramel chai is her favorite.

With a degree in health and exercise science, Young had wanted to open her own business for years, and finally felt that now was the right time.

"It was scary and exciting," she said.

Country Fit opened on Monday, Sept. 11. Young said she is excited to coach and help people with their fitness journey.

"Seeing them through their goals and having a place for people to come and offer health choices," she said.

Young runs the place on her own, with a few outside teachers leading fitness classes.

The center is open Monday through Friday, with hours designed to fit everyone's needs from working out before work to swinging by during a lunch hour.

An Ellsworth resident for 15 years, Young wanted to open Country Fit in town. She hopes it will provide the community with healthy options that are sometimes harder to find in the area.

She wants the place to be a friendly, familiar spot guests of all ages where people know each other and feel comfortable.

"Anyone's welcome and everyone's welcome," Young said.

A grand opening for Country Fit will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the center at 273 Morse St.