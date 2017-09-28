RiverTown Multimedia Business Notebook

This is the 14th year the WGA has presented the Excellence in Operations Award. "The award is intended to recognize store owners, managers and store directors in the grocery industry who are on the frontlines every day and instrumental in the success of their stores," said Brandon Scholz, president and CEO of the WGA.

A formal award will be presented to Nilssen at the Chairman's Banquet during the WGA Innovation Expo on Oct. 18 at the KI Center in Green Bay. For more information, visit www.wisconsingrocers.com.