    Twin Cities Orthopedics holds grand opening Saturday for new Woodbury location

    By Michael Brun Today at 12:40 p.m.
    The 50,300-square-foot Twin Cities Orthopedics building opened to patients Sept. 5 at the corner of Radio Drive and Bailey Road near East Ridge High School. Michael Brun / RiverTown Multimedia

    Twin Cities Orthopedics will celebrate the recent opening of its new Woodbury location on the corner of Bailey Road and Radio Drive with a ceremony 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30.

    The event will include appearances by former Minnesota Vikings player Ahmad Rashad and current player Adam Thielen, as well a family activities, a ribbon-cutting ceremony and prize drawings. 

    Tours of the new faciility and sports performance demonstrations will be offered.

    Twin Cities Orthopedics opened the 50,300-square-foot facility on Sept. 5. The building replaces a previous location in the Woodwinds Health Campus.

    PREVIOUSLY: Two orthopedic clinics open this month in Woodbury

    Services offered at the facility include orthopedic and sports medicine clinic, sports performance and training center, scans and imaging, physical therapy and hand therapy. Orthopedic urgent care is available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily without a referral.

    For information on the grand opening, visit www.tcomn.com/blog-article/blog/7374.

    Michael Brun

    Michael Brun joined RiverTown Multimedia at the Red Wing Republican Eagle in March 2013, covering county government, health and local events.  He is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-River Falls journalism program.

    mbrun@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7875
