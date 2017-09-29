Minuteman Press named Business of the Month

Minuteman Press is an international franchise, with stores all over the world. Locally owned and operated, Pete Keskey opened the Hudson store in 2006 with two employees. At Minuteman, there are endless possibilities of things to promote and grow your business. Besides the standard business cards, forms, letterhead and envelopes, they produce banners, signs, promotional products, rubber stamps, name tags, tablecloths and retractable banners, labels, invitations, and so much more.

Pete Keskey keeps the smiles and laughs plentiful as he makes sure everything runs smoothly. He has done so well with Hudson that he also has opened stores in Oakdale, Minn., (2011) and St. Paul (2015). He has won many awards from corporate headquarters and is extremely involved in many local chambers, being named Hudson's Chamber Member of the Year and Ambassador of the Year for Hudson. They are active in the Central St. Croix, Hudson, Baldwin, New Richmond, Stillwater and Somerset chambers.

Everyone at Minuteman invites you to stop by their shop anytime to see the vast number of things they can do to help you grow your business. They are located at 596 Outpost Circle, Hudson and are open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.