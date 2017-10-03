Prescott business owner is back with gift shop

"We have a little something for everyone," Glamm said.

Forever Gifts used to be a quilt and gift shop, but Glamm said the focus needed to be on one.

"There wasn't time for both so I had to make a decision," she said.

Glamm said Prescott really needed a gift store, and she's happy to fill that need.

"I have a little spot but it's great," she said.

Opened in August, Glamm said the shop has seen a great response. Within five minutes opening Thursday morning, Glamm was welcoming a group of guests.

"It's been really, really awesome," she said.

Inventory changes all the time, and Glamm nevers orders much of one thing.

"When you get something, it's pretty much going to be one of a kind," she said.

The store features local artists, and starting in October Glamm will have a featured artist of the month.

"I feel shopping local is important," she said.

She wants her shop to be another option to keep it local, offering more in town so people don't have to go elsewhere.

"You don't have to go to the Cities," she said.

Glamm said she hopes she's not the only store to do so, as the more shops in the area, the more people will visit.

"The more we have the better," she said.

Her favorite part of the business, Glamm said, is the people. She said she enjoys her customers.

"They're so good, I have like, the best," she said.

Forever Gifts Boutique is located at 131 Broad St., open Tuesday through Saturday at 10 a.m. and Sunday at noon. For more information, find it on Facebook or at " target="_blank">www.forevergiftsboutique.com/.