Thrifty Sisters comes to Bay City

Thrifty Sisters, formerly of Red Wing, Minnesota, has moved its location to Bay City after four years spent across the river.

Thrifty Sisters owner Pam Wilkins said the move came after seeing the Bay City Hardware Store's aesthetic open floor plan as appealing, plus it's a shorter commute from Stockholm, where Wilkins is from and lives.

The idea of owning a thrift store never occurred to Wilkins, who worked for a Lutheran social services group home and the Prairie Island Gaming Community. She said she was approached by her sister, who thought the business would be a nice addition to a newly retired life.

At first, Wilkins wasn't interested.

"And I really didn't want to do it, but she wanted to," Wilkins said.

After helping get her sister set up, Wilkins' sister missed seeing her children and grandchildren, so she passed the store onto Wilkins and her brother.

After her brother decided he wasn't interested in the thrift business, Wilkins was able to become the sole owner.

"If it would've been up to me, I probably wouldn't have chose a thrift store, but it's turned out really good for me and I love it," Wilkins said.

So what's in the store?

"We have a little bit of everything," Wilkins said.

The only thing Wilkins said they will likely not have is old televisions, unless they are flat screen.

Wilkins said she isn't the thrifty type, but the individuals who come in make running her business a lot of fun.

"Once you're a thrifter...that's just what you do," Wilkins said. "It's just kind of in your blood and you just do it."

Thrifty Sisters is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more information on the thrift store, visit their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1496071104037814/?fref=nf