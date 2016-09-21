ELLSWORTH — The Prescott woman who claimed self-defense in the 2015 shooting death of her boyfriend will stand trial for a second time in December.

Rose Marie Kuehni is scheduled for an eight-day trial beginning Dec. 6 at the Pierce County Courthouse. The 45-year-old is charged with one count of second-degree homicide in the Nov. 22, 2015, death of Douglas Bailey.

Kuehni stood trial on three charges — first-degree homicide, second-degree homicide and hiding a corpse — during an August trial. A Pierce County jury acquitted Kuehni of the more serious homicide charge but was deadlocked on second-degree homicide, allowing prosecutors to retry her on that charge. Jurors convicted her of hiding a corpse, a charge that remains on hold pending the outcome of the new trial.

Previously

Prosecutors allege Kuehni shot Bailey at their Prescott home then placed him in a box where his remains sat until Nov. 26, 2015. That’s when she allegedly put the box containing Bailey, along with a second box containing his belongings, in a truck she drove to Illinois.

There, prosecutors claim, Kuehni met up with Clarence M. Hicks, a construction worker with whom she had struck up a romance during 2015. Hicks allegedly took possession of both boxes, drove them to his home state of Kentucky and pushed them down a remote mountainside.

The boxes weren’t found until after Kuehni confessed to the shooting in December 2015 and pointed investigators to Hicks. The jailhouse confession came after investigators from Peoria, Ill., zeroed in on Kuehni as part of a then-missing person investigation in the search for Bailey.

Hicks was later charged in Pierce County Circuit Court with hiding a corpse. He pleaded the fifth during Kuehni’s trial.

He appeared in court Sept. 12, where Pierce County Circuit Court Judge Joe Boles moved the case to trial phase.

Hicks pleaded not guilty to hiding a corpse at the hearing. He has a pretrial hearing on Oct. 18.