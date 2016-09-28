Search
    Arrests follow interrupted burglary in town of Kinnickinnic

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 11:58 a.m.

    One man was arrested in St. Croix County and at least one other person in Minnesota was taken into custody following an interrupted burglary Tuesday in rural River Falls.

    Residents at 311 County Road JJ returned home at 1:22 p.m. to find two men carrying armloads of belongings out of their  the town of Kinnickinnic barn, said St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office Special Services Division Lt. Cathy Borgschatz.

    The men dropped what they were carrying, bolted to two vehicles parked outside the barn and sped off, she said. The residents followed one of the vehicles while reporting the incident to dispatchers.

    One of the two vehicles was stopped by Roberts Police Chief Aaron McWilliams, who arrested a suspect. That man, identified in the St. Croix County jail roster as 22-year-old Marcus I. Stout, was arrested on suspicion of burglary and receiving stolen property.

    Formal charges will be filed Wednesday against the Oakdale, Minn., man, Borgschatz said.

    Borgschatz said the other vehicle had been reported stolen in St. Croix County. That vehicle, she said, turned up overnight in Chisago County, Minn. after officers there stopped that vehicle after a search involving K-9s and a helicopter, Borgschatz said.  

    More than one person was apprehended in the Chisago County stop, according to Borgschatz. At least one person believed connected to the town of Kinnickinnic burglary was among those arrested, she said.

    She said the investigation remains in “early stages.”

    “We believe they’re involved in other criminal activity in Wisconsin and Minnesota,” Borgschatz said.

