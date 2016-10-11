Man, 19, arrested after Woodville bank robbery

Authorities released this surveillance image from a bank robbery last week at Citizens State Bank in Woodville. The suspect was arrested over the weekend in Grand Forks, N.D. (Submitted image)

WOODVILLE -- Authorities said community members were resting easier after news broke that a man suspected in a Woodville bank robbery was arrested over the weekend.

“It’s a pretty awesome feeling,” Woodville Police Chief Lori Hetfeld said. “Giving that to them -- that they don’t have to worry.”

The suspect, identified by authorities as 19-year-old Justin C. Hayes, was arrested Saturday at a motel in Grand Forks, N.D. Hayes, whose last known address was Jamestown, N.D., was being held in Grand Forks pending extradition to Wisconsin.

Hayes was charged by warrant Monday in St. Croix County Circuit Court with one count of armed robbery.

Previously

According to Wisconsin court records, Hayes was charged in November 2015 with one count of felony narcotics possession in Columbia County, Wis. A warrant was issued for his arrest in May 2016 after he failed to appear for a pretrial hearing.

Hetfeld said a team of authorities comprised of Woodville officers, St. Croix County sheriff’s deputies and the FBI were pointed in Hayes’ direction after receiving tips from the public. The team made the arrest with the help of Grand Forks police without incident.

Identification of the suspected getaway vehicle, a silver station wagon, was key in connecting the dots, she said.

The 1,357-person Woodville community was on edge after the robbery, which happened just after 10 a.m. Thursday at Citizens State Bank on Main Street.

“We haven’t had one before,” Hetfeld said of the bank robbery.

She said Hayes had been in Woodville for about a week visiting family. It didn’t appear he had been casing the bank, though Hetfeld declined to say to what degree the robbery may have been planned.

No one else is suspected in the robbery, she said.

Initial reports stated a male suspect was armed with a long gun and was last seen leaving the bank parking lot northbound on Main Street in an older-model silver station wagon, St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jeff Klatt said. An undisclosed amount of cash was reportedly taken.

Hetfeld did not comment when asked if Hayes was found with a gun or cash at the time of his arrest.