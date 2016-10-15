Charges: Convicted rapist solicits underage sex in Lake Elmo

Charles Manley Anderson of Minneapolis used the Whisper.sh phone application to connect with an undercover officer posing as a teenage girl. In Washington County District Court, Anderson is facing two felony charges for soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct, as well as distributing electronic communication that describing sexual conduct to a child.

"Skipping school. Let's play," the officer posted on the app on Sept. 23.

An online user named Ultrablue responded, sent a photograph of his motorcycle and inquired if the girl was sexually active.

"I'm 14, so I've done a little," the officer replied.

Anderson and the officer text messaged each other for eight days, asking if the girl was a virgin, expressing his "luv" for young girls, and sending photos of a sex toy and genitals, before agreeing to meet up, the complaint said. He text messaged that he would bring Mike's Hard Lemonade and give the girl $50.

"I'm here," Anderson text messaged at 2:24 p.m., after he drove into the parking lot at Sunfish Lake Park in Lake Elmo and got arrested.

Anderson admitted what he was doing was not innocent and was wrong, the complaint said.

His criminal history includes a second-degree criminal sexual conduct in 1994 and a fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in 1998.