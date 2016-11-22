Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Police identify St. Paul Park man as homicide victim

    By Scott Wente Today at 11:41 a.m.

    A St. Paul Park man was identified as the victim of a homicide Sunday in St. Paul, according to police.

    Thomas Joseph Rivard, 35, of St. Paul Park, was found by authorities about 8 p.m. in an apartment in the 500 block of Aldine Street, St. Paul police said Tuesday. The apartment is northwest of Snelling Avenue and Interstate 94.

    Rivard was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Police on Monday arrested Joseph Edward Fischer, 37, of St. Paul, on suspicion of second-degree murder in connection with Rivard’s death.

    Formal charges were pending Tuesday.

    Explore related topics:Newscrime and courtsCrimethomas rivardSt. PaulSt. Paul ParkMurder
    Scott Wente

    Scott Wente has been editor at the South Washington County Bulletin since 2011. He worked as a reporter at other Forum Communications newspapers from 2003 to 2011.

    swente@swcbulletin.com
    (651) 459-7600
    Advertisement