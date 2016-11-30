Man had fallen, was injured, then died

Police say that a preliminary Ramsey County, Minn., medical examiner's autopsy report indicates the death of Jeffrey Carlson, 45, was accidental and caused by a fall.

Police Chief Gordie Young said Carlson was found by a relative. River Falls EMTs responded but did not try to revive him.

The chief said it's believed that Carlson fell onto an aquarium, was cut by a shard or shards of glass and died from the wound to his torso.

“No foul play but the case is still open,” Young said Wednesday.

Officers were at Carlson's house investigating the scene overnight into Tuesday. Police tape was extended around the yard.