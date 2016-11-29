Officers arrived on scene and found a 45-year-old man who was dead. He was later identified as Jeffrey Carlson.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office and the RFPD are actively investigating.

By late Tuesday afternoon, Police Chief Gordie Young said that a Ramsey County, Minn., medical examiner had ruled the death accidental and likely caused by a fall.

Law enforcement remained at the house for most of Tuesday morning. Police tape has been extended around much of the yard.

The location is on the city's west side a few blocks from Westside Elementary School. According to Pierce County land records, the house is owned by Carlson.