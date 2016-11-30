Plea deal hearing set for Kuehni; second trial off for Prescott woman
ELLSWORTH -- A plea deal has been struck between Pierce County prosecutors and Rose Marie Kuehni, the Prescott woman charged in the 2015 shooting death of her boyfriend.
Multiple sources on Monday confirmed that an agreement has been reached in the case.
Kuehni’s attorney, Mark Gherty, said he and his client were “working on the final bit” of a plea deal, though he did not discuss details. A Pierce County Clerk of Court employee said a plea agreement was reached, as did a relative of Douglas Bailey, the victim in the case.
On Tuesday, the state’s online court records replaced a list of eight days of trial proceedings for the case with a 10 a.m. plea hearing on Dec. 6.
Lisa Elwell, Bailey’s sister, said she got word from a Pierce County official on Thanksgiving Day that a plea agreement had been reached. She said the deal involves a plea to a crime other than homicide, though that claim could not be independently verified.
Kuehni was poised to go to trial Dec. 6 in Pierce County Circuit Court on one count of second-degree homicide in the Nov. 22, 2015, shooting death of Bailey at their shared Prescott home. A jury acquitted Kuehni of first-degree homicide in August, but convicted her of hiding a corpse.
The jury was hung on the charge of second-degree homicide and prosecutors decided to retry her on that charge.
The prosecutor in the case, Bill Thorie, did not respond to messages seeking comment on the development.