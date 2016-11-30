Multiple sources on Monday confirmed that an agreement has been reached in the case.

Kuehni’s attorney, Mark Gherty, said he and his client were “working on the final bit” of a plea deal, though he did not discuss details. A Pierce County Clerk of Court employee said a plea agreement was reached, as did a relative of Douglas Bailey, the victim in the case.

On Tuesday, the state’s online court records replaced a list of eight days of trial proceedings for the case with a 10 a.m. plea hearing on Dec. 6.

Lisa Elwell, Bailey’s sister, said she got word from a Pierce County official on Thanksgiving Day that a plea agreement had been reached. She said the deal involves a plea to a crime other than homicide, though that claim could not be independently verified.

Kuehni was poised to go to trial Dec. 6 in Pierce County Circuit Court on one count of second-degree homicide in the Nov. 22, 2015, shooting death of Bailey at their shared Prescott home. A jury acquitted Kuehni of first-degree homicide in August, but convicted her of hiding a corpse.

The jury was hung on the charge of second-degree homicide and prosecutors decided to retry her on that charge.

The prosecutor in the case, Bill Thorie, did not respond to messages seeking comment on the development.