Hudson woman charged in fatal Twin Cities crash

The charges were filed in Ramsey County District Court against Destiny Y. Xiong, 35, the driver in a May 1 rear-end crash in New Brighton, Minn.

According to a criminal complaint, Xiong was handling her cellphone when her car rear-ended a vehicle occupied by a 37-year-old man and his 32-year-old fiancee. The woman, identified in the complaint as B.M., died three days later from injuries sustained in the crash, which occurred on Interstate 35W.

