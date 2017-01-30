According to a news release from Ellsworth Police Chief Eric Ladwig, the student was taken into custody Saturday, Jan. 28 and will be referred to the court system for making terrorist threats.

An EHS student called police Saturday morning and came forward with information that another EHS student was overheard making threats to do violence at the school.

The police interviewed multiple students about the incident and were able to identify the student making threats.

“Due to the age of the student and nature of the threats, we contacted Pierce County Human Services and the juvenile was taken into temporary physical custody and transported to a detention center,” the release states.

A joint statement by Ladwig and Superintendent Barry Cain, emailed to Ellsworth Community School District parents/guardians Sunday night, said an increased police presence would be in place at all Ellsworth schools Monday, Jan. 30.

The letter said the district worked closely all weekend with Ellsworth Police, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, the district attorney’s office and Pierce County Human Services to investigate the complaint.

“Due to the work of many, we have the ability to confidently state that all schools can be open and operating as usual with no threat to the safety of students and staff.

“For added confidence and assurance to all parents and students, the law enforcement agencies have agreed to have an increased presence at all schools,” the statement reads.

No other details were given in either statement as to the identity of the student or the nature of the alleged threat.

In an email Cain said he can release no further details as the investigation is ongoing.