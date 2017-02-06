Man arrested in Hudson on suspicion of ninth OWI
A Minnesota man was arrested on suspicion of his ninth drunken-driving offense early Saturday, Feb. 4, in Hudson.
The Wisconsin State Patrol announced 47-year-old Shawn A. Harstad was arrested at 12:27 a.m. after a traffic stop at the Carmichael Road westbound Interstate 94 off-ramp. According to a news release, the stop was prompted by a trooper who saw the vehicle driving on its rotor, which was throwing off sparks.
Harstad, from St. Cloud, has eight previous drunken-driving convictions, according to the State Patrol.
Harstad’s booking charges on Saturday also included resisting or obstructing an officer and driving without a license. He listed a Roberts address at the jail.