Traffic stop yields drug stash and cash

The Pierce County District Attorney’s office charged Nicholas R. Ingli with possess GHB, GB, BDO, Ketamine, Flunitrazepam; possession of narcotic drugs; possession of methamphetamine (all felonies); possession of drug paraphernalia; operate motor vehicle while revoked; and failure to install ignition interlock device Jan. 25. The most serious charge carries up to a six-year prison sentence and $10,000 fine if convicted.

According to the complaint:

A Pierce County Sheriff’s deputy parked at the stop sign at County D and Highway 10 in the town of Ellsworth at 1:01 a.m. saw an older collector vehicle heading westbound on 10 with faulty brake lights.

The vehicle had two occupants; Ingli was driving along with passenger Anthony B. Nelson, 28. Ingli told police he had just bought the vehicle and hadn’t registered it yet in his name. The title did not carry his name, nor did he have a bill of sale. While officers were in the squad, they witnessed Ingli repeatedly reaching into the vehicle’s back seat, which was littered with multiple vehicle titles, cordless drills and a black purse. The 1977 Ford LTD came back registered to an Osseo, Minn, man.

When Pierce County K-9 Odin arrived, he indicated the presence of drugs in the vehicle. Inside a black case, officers found two glass vials of Ketamine, which is normally used as an analgesic in the medical field.

The bag also contained a Dr. Pepper can with a false top. Inside the hidden compartment police located a baggie of methamphetamine. A brown crystal-like substance later identified as fentanyl was found in another baggie, while another one contained MDMA. Four hypodermic needles were found, two of which tested positive for heroin, two for meth. A black scale also tested positive for the presence of meth. Other items included a cell phone, a tablet, an iPod, a glass tube containing meth, mail addressed to a female with the same address as Ingli, gem bags, scratch off tickets and keys.

A search of Ingli’s person turned up coins from the 1940s and currency notes, plus cash totalling $2,276.

En route to the jail, Ingli told police he was being set up by a girl who is friends with a woman who just died of cancer and “the Ketamine vials were probably prescribed to her because of the cancer.” The vials contained no prescription names.

Nelson said he knew nothing about the drugs, doesn’t use drugs and had no idea Ingli used or sold drugs. He was allowed to call someone for a ride.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled in Pierce County Circuit Court at 3 p.m., March 8.