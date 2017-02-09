The O'Connell murders: 15 years later and still healing

O'Connell was just 39 years old; Ellison, of Barron, was 22.

The crime shocked the community and remained the top priority for the Hudson Police Department from the time it was discovered. It would be another three years before the families and the town got some answers as to who did it and why.

Left to wonder what happened was Dan's wife Jennie, his young children Kyle and Kaitlyn, his parents Tom and Janet, his siblings and their families, including his brothers Mike and Tom Jr., sister Kathy along with the Ellison family.

After some initial leads, the case went cold pretty quickly. Hudson Police Chief Marty Jensen was a sergeant at the time and was tasked as the media contact for the HPD. It was his first experience on a high-profile murder case.

"We needed to balance what the community and the press wanted to know while keeping some facts and details of the case and the investigation secret. And paramount was dealing with the families. We knew that the key to unlocking what happened might come from someone who knew details we didn't release to the public," said Jensen.

In the end, that is what led to the person believed to be the murderer.

Everyone on the HPD, be it the detectives leading the investigation, Sean Pettee and Jeff Knopps, to sergeants and patrol officers, made it a point to ask anyone they came into contact with, questioned or took into custody if they knew or had heard anything about the O'Connell murders.

It was while investigating an allegation of sexual abuse of an adolescent boy from Somerset by a Catholic priest assigned to St. Patrick's Parish in the fall of 2004 that the question paid off.

Fr. Ryan Erickson came to St. Patrick's shortly after his ordination in 2000. He was a controversial associate pastor, garnering loyal support from some parishioners while alienating others. He left the parish shortly after the murders.

After questioning Erickson about the abuse charge, Knopps and Pettee asked him if he knew anything about the O'Connell case. He calmly said he did and proceeded to give the detectives details that had never been released to the public.

That interview led to a search warrant of Erickson's home and computers at his new parish in Hurley and to more questioning by investigators. He denied being involved in the murders and said he had an alibi, but on Dec. 19, 2004, Erickson hanged himself in a walkway outside his church.

He left a series of letters and admitted he had done things he needed to be forgiven for but said he did not commit the murders in Hudson.

The investigation continued after Erickson's death and revealed the young priest had been accused of improper sexual contact more than once during his adolescence and files on his computer contained inappropriate pictures of young boys.

In October 2005 there was a hearing in St. Croix County Court to determine if there was sufficient evidence that Erickson had committed the murders. Judge Eric Lundell said there was, stating that the circumstantial case against the priest was the strongest he had ever been presented.

District Attorney Eric Johnson said investigators believe Dan O'Connell must have confronted Erickson about his inappropriate behavior with children and threatened to tell authorities. Erickson shot him to stop that from happening. Ellison, who just happened to be there at the time, was collateral damage.

Another life

In recalling that time, Jennie thinks of it now like a separate life.

"It really is like I have two lives — the one with Dan and what came after him. In some ways it seems like it didn't happen all that long ago and then it is another lifetime."

Jennie is now Jennie Johnson. She married Brian Johnson of Hudson in 2015. Her son Kyle, who was 10 at the time of his dad's death, is now 25 and living on his own. Kaitlyn, 7 back then, now 22, recently became a certified daycare teacher.

"They are doing well. We all are."

But that idea of closure she isn't so sure about. "There is never closure when it comes to something like that. I think it is more like a closed chapter. But there are still so many unanswered questions — the rest of the story, things we will never know. But life goes on. We needed to start a new story for ourselves and go on."

Jennie said one of the most difficult things in the years following Dan's death was being a single mother. While family and friends were a constant support, it was still a major challenge managing the day to day of raising two young and active children who had suffered a catastrophic loss.

She and Dan had been married 13 years when he died and had been together since 1985. They had a very active life together. There was the family business and Dan was an EMT, but they were also regular volunteers in the community, at The Phipps Center, at the kids' school and with Pepper Fest.

And he was one of those people "everybody in town knew." Jennie recalled his infectious laugh and his "incredible gift of gab."

"He was never on time for anything because he would run into someone and start talking. The kids would always roll their eyes when he said was just going to run into the store and pick something up quick. They knew they were in for a wait."

He was also in the perfect line of work. "He always knew how to talk with people about their loss, how to reach them and make them feel better. One time a Hudson family lost their daughter in an accident. The dad didn't have a suit to wear to the funeral. Dan took off his jacket and had him try it on. He said don't worry, I'll lend you everything you need. He was just that kind of guy."

"After his death, I became more independent. I had been a stay-at-home mom and Dan O'Connell's wife and I loved that. But it changed. It was a gradual process and there were times I felt pretty sorry for myself. But with some therapy, I got stronger and I started to understand that bad things happen to good people sometimes. And God only gives us what we can handle."

Jennie Johnson says her faith in God has been important in her healing. "I believe everything happens for a reason. I would like to know what that reason is someday, but I think I may have to wait on that."

In the meantime, the grief process for her and her kids goes on, even as they go on with their own lives. "He will always be a part of my life and theirs. He will always be in our hearts."