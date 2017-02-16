Rims were targeted in New Richmond, Hudson thefts

New Richmond police put out an alert Feb. 13 about a theft earlier that morning involving rims stolen at an auto sales lot.

According to a news release, joggers reported seeing someone taking rims off new trucks at 5:30 a.m. at Johnson Motors, 620 Deere Road. The suspect seen by the joggers was reportedly heard talking to another person believed to be involved in the thefts.

The suspects fled in a van when police arrived, heading west on Highway 64. The van, described as a mid-2000s Chevrolet Suburban, was last seen at the County Road K overpass. Police concluded the suspects likely turned off there because St. Croix County sheriff's deputies waiting in Houlton never intercepted the vehicle.

New Richmond police said eight rims, totaling about $8,000, were taken from trucks on the lot. The rims were described as 22-inch black Rally Edition models with Bridgestone tires.

New Richmond detective Andy Westmoreland said Thursday that he was following up on leads, but that no arrests had been made in the case.

He said he was also investigating the possibility that similar thefts in Hudson and Prescott might be related to the Johnson Motors incident.

"It's possible," he said.

Hudson Police Chief Marty Jensen said Hudson Ford reported that sometime between 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, and 8:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, someone jacked up a Ford C-Max and stole one of its wheels. He said officers there are looking into the possibility of a connection with the New Richmond incident, but said dealership officials noted that the C-Max isn't equipped with a spare tire, so it's conceivable someone took it for that purpose.

Westmoreland said a similar theft may have also occurred in Prescott, though police there did not immediately respond to a request seeking information.

Anyone with information about the New Richmond theft can call Westmoreland at 715-246-6667.