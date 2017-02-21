It was the same man, authorities claim, who sold LSD to a confidential informant while sitting in a vehicle with an undercover officer last year.

Those are the allegations laid out in in drug charges filed against Marco Parks Moriarty, 20, of St. Paul. He was charged with first-degree sale of LSD and third-degree sale of LSD in Washington County District Court.

According to court records:

In June and July of 2016, a detective received information from a confidential informant that Moriarty was selling acid and other hallucinogens in Washington County. A controlled buy was arranged; Moriarty was to sell 25 tabs of LSD for $160. An undercover detective and the informant met Moriarty in Lake Elmo. Moriarty arrived on his own and got in the undercover vehicle. He sold the LSD and said he could sell more in the future.

The LSD was in paper that was printed with Moriarty's name and a time and date.

Moriarty was on probation at the time for a drug crime in Washington County.

Then, last month, Moriarty was arrested.

On Jan. 24, a St. Paul Park police officer stopped a car near Summit and Broadway avenues because it lacked a front license plate. Moriarty was driving; there were no passengers.

The officer saw a bag of marijuana in the center console. Moriarty was removed from the vehicle. He said he was on probation and that he was "going to go to jail," according to the criminal complaint.

While searching the vehicle, police found a bag containing 364 tabs of LSD. Officers also found a bag containing small baggies of meth, a bag of transparent capsules containing meth, a bag of psychedelic mushrooms, two bags of synthetic mushrooms, a piece of wax paper containing marijuana wax, a bag of Xanax pills, two digital scales and a large amount of empty plastic bags.

Moriarty's bail was set at $40,000 with conditions during a Jan. 26 hearing in Washington County District Court. He returned to court for an initial appearance Feb. 9. A jury trial is scheduled for May 1.