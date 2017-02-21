Carl Larenzo Harris, 39, is charged with felony drunken driving in Washington County District Court in connection with the Jan. 29 traffic stop. He also faces a second felony drunken driving charge as a result of his blood-alcohol concentration. Prosecutors also charged Harris with felony fifth-degree possession of cocaine.

According to the criminal complaint:

A sheriff’s deputy saw the truck Harris was driving speeding on southbound Highway 61 near Glen Road about 3 a.m. Jan. 29. The truck was clocked at 103 mph in a 65-mph zone. A traffic stop was made near 80th Street.

The deputy could smell alcohol in the vehicle and saw an open Corona bottle in the console.

Harris told the deputy he hoped his blood-alcohol concentration would be under the legal limit, but it was 0.13. The legal limit is 0.08.

When Harris was booked at the Washington County jail, authorities found a small bag of cocaine in his jeans pocket, the complaint says.

Harris’ bail was set at $15,000 with conditions or $60,000 without conditions during a Feb. 9 court hearing. His next hearing is May 3.

Harris has drunken driving convictions from 2000, two in 2011 and 2015, according to court records.

