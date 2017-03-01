Dog, equipment reported stolen from Red Wing animal shelter

According to a police complaint, Angela Jo Wunder, 44, admitted to investigators that she opened a rear kennel gate of the animal shelter at 1213 Brick Avenue, then entered the facility after hours by way of a doggy door. The complaint alleges that Wunder took her dog Nutter Butter, left the building, then returned to the shelter, entering again through the doggy door, taking paperwork and safety equipment from the shelter.

On Feb. 19, Red Wing police brought a small Jack Russell terrier-type dog to the Humane Society and left a dog-at-large citation for the owner. Humane Society staff said the dog, Nutter Butter, and its owner, known to the shelter as Angela Jo Winter, were familiar to staff, as it was the sixth time the dog had been brought to the shelter since December 2015.

Wunder, who has been known by last names Wunderlich, Winter, Schmitz and Schmidt, was approached by investigators outside of 501 Centennial St. Feb. 23, the complaint states. Investigators spotted Wunder outside the residence with a Jack Russell terrier, whom she identified as Nutter Butter. She agreed to accompany authorities to the Law Enforcement Center for questioning.

In the complaint, Wunder alleged that she "has had a long history with the Goodhue County Humane Society." She stated that she adopted Nutter Butter from a dog rescue organization and that he constantly "bolts" anytime he frees himself from his collar or gets out of the house, resulting in Nutter Butter ending up lost or at the Humane Society several times.

Wunder stated to authorities that she went to the Humane Society on foot Feb. 19 "hoping to see Nutter Butter and make sure he was being walked." She alleged that it was after 5 p.m. and the business was closed, so she remained for some time before deciding to enter the business through the exterior gate and doggy door.

In the complaint, Wunder stated that when she arrived home with Nutter Butter, she told "a friend" what she had done and the friend told Wunder that she "was probably caught on the Humane Society's video and that Wunder should go back and retrieve the evidence."

Wunder told authorities that she returned to the shelter, alone and on foot, and entered the Humane Society and took Nutter Butter's file and some video equipment. When investigators asked where the file and equipment were, she alleged that she brought the items to her mother's home in St. Louis Park, Minn., stating that her mother was in the Bahamas and "unaware of the burglary."

Wunder was released on her own recognizance Feb. 24 with several conditions: post $20,000 bond without conditions, make all future court appearances, remain law-abiding, keep court/attorney informed of current address and no contact with the Humane Society of Goodhue County. An omnibus hearing in the case is scheduled for April 7.

Humane Society seeks community's help

In response to a recent burglary, the Humane Society of Goodhue County is seeking the community's help. Executive Director Cathryn Reed said she hopes the community will help the shelter get back on their feet. Reed was hired as the new director in February.

"The people of Red Wing entrust us with the safety of these animals," Reed said. "We feel very disappointed that someone would violate a place that is a sanctuary for helpless animals."

The shelter created a Go Fund Me campaign to help with costs stemming from the burglary.

Visit the page at www.gofundme.com/hsgc-saftey.