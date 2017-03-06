Pierce County Sheriff's blotter: Donkey bite reported

A caller reported a person was attempting to trespass Feb. 18 on property at N4119 400th St. in Ellsworth. The trespasser said he wouldn't use the property to gain access to the river. The trespasser waited until the property owner left and trespassed.

A caller reported a trespasser Feb. 18 at a sand pit at N1891 830th St. in Hager City. People there received trespassing tickets.

A deputy on patrol Feb. 18 encountered three people at the Pierce County-owned gravel pit at W1857 830th St. in Hager City. They were ticketed for trespassing.

Deputies assisted Feb. 18 in looking for a vehicle that struck a building at the Pierce County Fairgrounds in Ellsworth. Ellsworth police located the registered owner.

A deputy was sent Feb. 26 to N1817 785th St. in Hager City for a dispute over a refund on a pre-pay gas pump. The argument stemmed from a $0.55 difference.

A deputy on patrol Feb. 18 stopped a utility terrain vehicle after it was seen driving more than once on South Maple Street in Ellsworth. It was clocked at one point going 58 mph down the center of the 35-mph road on Ridge Road. The driver did not have an ATV safety card in possession. The UTV also contained a 10-year-old passenger who wasn't wearing a helmet. The driver was told not to operate on village streets.

Deputies responded at 9:39 p.m. Feb. 19 to W6495 Cemetery Road in Bay City for a noise complaint. An underage drinking party was found and tickets were issued.

A caller reported at 5:49 a.m. Feb. 21 that a stranger pulled into her County Road O driveway in Hager City. The man knocked on her door, went back to his vehicle, knocked a second time and then went and paced near the vehicle. Deputies checked the area.

A deputy was sent Feb. 20 to Highway 35 and County Road S in Maiden Rock for rocks on the roadway. The deputy moved several pieces onto the shoulder of the road.

An officer was sent at 10:03 p.m. to Highway 29 and County Road MM in River Falls to check on a pedestrian. The deputy caught up with the man, who said he was walking to River Falls. He was reminded to walk on the left side of the road.

A deputy on patrol Feb. 22 stopped a car for failure to move over for law enforcement at 150th Avenue and Highway 63 in Hager City. The driver received a court summons for operating after revocation (alcohol-related). He was also ticketed for THC possession and expired registration.

A deputy on patrol Feb. 24 during a snowstorm came upon a woman walking on the side of the road at Highway 63 and County Road VV in Hager City. The woman refused a ride and refused to divulge her name to the officer.

A deputy on patrol at 6:48 p.m. Feb. 26 stopped a speeder at 1170th Street and Highway 29 in Prescott. The driver was later arrested on suspicion of OWI.

A boater witnessed operating at full plane Feb. 22 in the Mississippi River's Back Channel no-wake zone was mailed a ticket for the violation. Later that day, a deputy witnessed a boat operating on plane through the entire Back Channel's no-wake zone. About 15 minutes later, the boat returned from the other direction on plane. The deputy stopped the operator, who was ticketed for no proof of insurance. The operator was described as argumentative — he swore at the officer and called him names.

A caller reported Feb. 24 that a vehicle was following the caller on West Main Street in Ellsworth. A deputy stopped the pursuing vehicle and spoke with the driver, who said she had seen the complainant walking past her home in the past and thought it was suspicious. Deputies told her to call law enforcement if she's concerned about someone's behavior.

A deputy on patrol Feb. 25 checked on a man seen sleeping in his car at 710th Avenue and 820th Street in River Falls. The man said he was resting before going out on his newspaper delivery route.

Deputies responded at 11:09 a.m. Feb. 26 to a snowmobile crash at 50th Street and Highway 10 in Plum City.

Tools and ramps were reported stolen Feb. 20 from a trailer at N1562 721st St. in Bay City. It wasn't clear how long ago the thefts had happened.

A deputy was sent Feb. 17 to N8058 County Road W in River Falls for dogs fighting each other. The owner of the allegedly instigated dogs was warned to keep his animals under control.